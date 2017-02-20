Twin City

Golden Triangle film festival in city from Feb 23 to 26

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Golden Triangle film festival in city from Feb 23 to 26

Bhubaneswar: The second Golden Triangle International Film Festival (GTIFF) organized by Bhubaneswar based NGO Golden Triangle Charitable Trust will be held in Bhubaneswar between February 23 and 26.

The programme is slated to be held at Press Club of Odisha Ausitorium located near Master Canteen square here in the city. The programme details can be narrated as;

February 23 (Thursday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Inagural Ceremony with screening of films )

February 24 (Friday) : 10 am to 10 pm (includes screening of films, workshops & seminars)

February 25 (Saturday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Includes screening of films and Award Ceremony)

February 26 (Sunday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Closing Ceremony followed by Cultural Programme)

 

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
6.1K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
4.4K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.0K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
BJD BJD
3.4K
Headlines

Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD
Uttam Mohanty Uttam Mohanty
3.0K
Headlines

Actor Uttam Mohanty says disappointed BJD candidates won it for BJP
To Top