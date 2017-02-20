Golden Triangle film festival in city from Feb 23 to 26

Bhubaneswar: The second Golden Triangle International Film Festival (GTIFF) organized by Bhubaneswar based NGO Golden Triangle Charitable Trust will be held in Bhubaneswar between February 23 and 26.

The programme is slated to be held at Press Club of Odisha Ausitorium located near Master Canteen square here in the city. The programme details can be narrated as;

February 23 (Thursday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Inagural Ceremony with screening of films )

February 24 (Friday) : 10 am to 10 pm (includes screening of films, workshops & seminars)

February 25 (Saturday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Includes screening of films and Award Ceremony)

February 26 (Sunday) : 10 am to 10 pm (Closing Ceremony followed by Cultural Programme)