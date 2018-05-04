Gold worth Rs 9 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar airport again

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Customs Department, seized gold worth Rs 9 lakh at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Friday.

The gold was seized from inside the wheels of a trolley bag of a youth, who hails from Chenni.

The accused had arrived here in an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur with 301 grams gold.

It is suspected that the accused was smuggling the gold from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar, official sources said.

Similarly, nabbed a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman was nabbed on April 22 last month by customs personnel for allegedly carrying illegal gold worth Rs 17 lakh. The woman, who had arrived in the city airport from Bangkok, was travelling on a Thai passport.

Interesting, the gold chains and bangles were coated with silver in a bid to hoodwink the officials.

On April 9, a passenger was nabbed who arrived here in Air India’s Bangkok flight for carrying around 700 grams of gold worth Rs 20 lakh.

Similarly, on March 27 and 28, gold weighing 1.2 kg and 378 grams had been seized by Customs officials from some passengers of international flights from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The gold smuggling via the Bhubaneswar airport has increased since the airport has started international operations to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.