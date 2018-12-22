Gold worth Rs 8.2L found in passenger’s rectum at BPIA

Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, the Customs have seized smuggled gold worth Rs 8.2 lakh from a passenger who arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport last night.

According to reports, the accused passenger landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on the intervening night of 21st/22nd December from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK 31.

The customs officers of BPI Airport intercepted the passenger and during search smuggled gold of foreign origin weighing around 254.47 grams valued at Rs. 8, 20,156 was seized

The gold was found concealed in the rectum, in form of powder, wrapped in black tape and polythene, the cops said.

The name of the passenger is yet to be known. Further investigation is underway.