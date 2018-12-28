Gold worth Rs 66 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught a passenger with over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 66 lakh at Hyderabad international airport on Friday.

The passenger, who arrived by Oman airlines flight WY-0239 from Dubai, was intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by the officials. During the search, 46 gold plates concealed in the transformer of the microwave oven were seized.

The gold plates were coated with silver and attached to the oven transformer. The police officials melted the plates and recovered 2045 grams of gold.

Notably, a woman was arrested on Thursday at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs. 9.5 lakh.

The woman was stopped during security checks and 4 gold bars, weighing 310 grams in total, were found in her hand baggage. The woman, G Laxmi, was travelling to Vishakhapatnam.