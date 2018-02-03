Gold worth Rs 47 lakh seized from air passengers at Cochin International airport

Kochi: In continuing anti-smuggling operations, Air Intelligence officials of the Customs at the International airport here today seized over 1.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 47.35 lakh in two separate cases.

In the first case, 20 gold bars cut pieces totally weighing 756 grams valued at Rs 23.66 lakh were found concealed inside two hand mixers brought in the check-in baggage by a native of Kozhikode, who arrived from Jeddah, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

In the second incident, 16 gold bars cut pieces totally weighing 757 grams valued at Rs 23.69 lakh were found concealed inside hand mixers kept in the check-in baggage of a passenger, who arrived from Abu Dhabi by a private airliner.

Both the passengers were arrested, he said.