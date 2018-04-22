Gold worth Rs 17 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar Airport, NRI held

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident, the Air Intelligence (AIU) of the Customs at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday nabbed a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman arrived from Bangkok for carrying illegal gold ornaments worth Rs 17 lakh.

Interesting, the gold chains and bangles were coated with silver in a bid to hoodwink the officials. Sources said, the woman accused was travelling with a Thai passport.

According to reports, soon after the woman arrived at the airport, her behavior raised suspicion among the Customs sleuths. The officials found the silver coated gold while frisking her body.

Worth mentioning here, there has been a rise in cases of gold smuggling via Bhubaneswar airport since the last five months.