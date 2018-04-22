Headlines

Gold worth Rs 17 lakh seized at Bhubaneswar Airport, NRI held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gold seized

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident, the Air Intelligence (AIU) of the Customs at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Sunday nabbed a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman arrived from Bangkok for carrying illegal gold ornaments worth Rs 17 lakh.

Interesting, the gold chains and bangles were coated with silver in a bid to hoodwink the officials. Sources said, the woman accused was travelling with a Thai passport.

According to reports, soon after the woman arrived at the airport, her behavior raised suspicion among the Customs sleuths. The officials found the silver coated gold while frisking her body.

Worth mentioning here, there has been a rise in cases of gold smuggling via Bhubaneswar airport since the last five months.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
8.6K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Car-accident Car-accident
799
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
accident accident
710
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
To Top