Gold worth Rs 1.82 crore seized at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Yet another time, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence today seized 5 kg of gold bars worth Rs 1.82 crore at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

As per reports, The Revenue Intelligence officials recovered the gold bars from three Non-resident Indians (NRIs) who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

The NRIs who had concealed the gold bars in their shoes have been detained for interrogation.

The gold smuggling via the Bhubaneswar airport has increased since the airport has started international operations to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

More details awaited.