Gold weighing nearly 2.5 kg seized from Khurda Road station

Bhubaneswar: Cracking a major whip against smuggling of gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday detained a passenger at Khurda Road station and seized at least 15 gold biscuits worth nearly Rs 77 lakh from his possession.

Basing on specific intelligence, Revenue officials intercepted (the Santragachi (SRC)-Chennai (MAS) Superfast Special Train at around 8.50 AM in the night and carried out a search on the suspected passenger who was traveling from Guwahati to Chennai.

“On examination, it was noticed that the passenger was carrying foreign marked gold biscuits in the pockets of inner vest and in shoes. Total 15 gold biscuits with Myanmar markings, weighing 2494.97 grams and valued at Rs 76,59, 557 were recovered from him,” said an official release.

“The passenger attempting to smuggle the gold into the country has been apprehended. The smuggled gold has been seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress,” the release further mentioned.