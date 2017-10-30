Golak Mohapatra’s CDR triggers blame game between BJP, BJD

Bhubaneswar: Hours after BJP leader Golak Mohapatra questioned the role of Ganjam SP Ashish Singh to make his Call Details Record (CDR) public in connection to Chhatrapur BJD Councillor’s murder case, the ruling BJD addressed a press conference and hit back the saffron party today.

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Deb questioned who had provided assistance for the staying of the accused persons in Uttarakhand and urged Mohapatra to clarify whether he was in touch with the conspirators of the murder case, or not.

“Could Golak Mohapatra clarify that who had booked the Room no 204 in Uttarakhand State Guest House for the key conspirators of the BJD Councillor’s murder case?,” Pratap questioned.

When the law is taking its own course why the name of Ganjam SP is unnecessarily being dragged into the matter, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mohapatra in a press conference said that the alleged CDR was a politically motivated attempt to discolour his political image and to stop the rising popularity of the BJP in Ganjam district.

He also questioned the role of Ganjam SP in this regard and said the SP was doing all this with political intention.

According to the CDR, the BJP leader had often spoken with Krushna Chandra Nayak, one of the two conspirators arrested in connection with the murder of Chhatrapur Councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan. The call details of Mohapatra’s number had received calls from Nayak’s number between September 15 and October 22.