Godfather: Rakhi in “Shampoo” song

Bhubaneswar: A special screening of Odia film Godfather was held in the city on Friday. The film is based on a person who turns into a revered mafia after his girlfriend who wished to become a film actress kills herself after being raped.
Actor turned MP Siddhant Mohapatra plays the character of Godfather while Anu Chaudhury plays his love interest. After a long gap Odia cine lovers would get to see Siddhant and Anu romancing again on the screen.
It’s noteworthy Anu debuted in “Maa Gojobayani” opposite Siddhant in 1990 and since then both were seen romancing onscreen for almost a decade or more. Besides in this film versatile actor Manoj Mishra plays the negative role.
Ramesh Rout who had earlier directed “Chanda na Tame Tara” and a Hindi flick “Angry Youngman” has directed this film. Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has danced to an item number “Chuti kholidele Shampoo Shampoo basuchhi”.
All these leading actors and the director were present in the special screening held at Sriya cinema hall. Besides some other actors and directors in the Ollywood industry like K, Parthasarathi, Swarupa Padhy, Chinmaya Mishra, Gadadhar Putty were also present in the evening.