Goddess Maha Lakshmi gets back her gold crown

Puri: Goddess Maha Lakshmi of Puri Jagannath temple got back her ‘Kiriti’ or gold crown on Wednesday, two months after it was removed for repair purposes.

Devotees welcomed the return of the gold crown on the occasion of last Thursday of the Odia ‘Margashira’ month today.

Earlier, a tug of war had ensued between servitors and the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration following missing of the gold crown.

While the temple administration argued that the responsibility of the crown lies with servitors of the Lakshmi temple saying it was yet to get the management control of the temple, on the other hand, servitors had claimed that a portion of the crown was broken during the Nabakalebar festival following which it was under repair.