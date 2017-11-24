Goddess Lakshmi’s crown missing in Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: Days after the photos of Jagamohan repair work in Puri Jagannath temple went viral on social media, another incidence on Thursday triggered resentment among the visitors to the temple after it was found that golden crown was missing from the head of Goddess Lakshmi.

Reportedly, devotees in the shrine of Goddess Lakshmi noticed that her crown was missing.

Initially, it was suspected that the golden crown was stolen. But later, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials clarified that it was not stolen but broken for the last one month and is lying in the storeroom of the temple.

The officials said they have already contacted some jewellers to make a new crown. Nearly 800 grams of gold would be required for the purpose, and it would take two to three months to get the new one.