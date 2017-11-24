Headlines

Goddess Lakshmi’s crown missing in Puri Jagannath Temple

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Goddess Lakshmi

Puri: Days after the photos of Jagamohan repair work in Puri Jagannath temple went viral on social media, another incidence on Thursday triggered resentment among the visitors to the temple after it was found that golden crown was missing from the head of Goddess Lakshmi.

Reportedly, devotees in the shrine of Goddess Lakshmi noticed that her crown was missing.

Initially, it was suspected that the golden crown was stolen. But later, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials clarified that it was not stolen but broken for the last one month and is lying in the storeroom of the temple.

The officials said they have already contacted some jewellers to make a new crown. Nearly 800 grams of gold would be required for the purpose, and it would take two to three months to get the new one.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
12.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Chilika Chilika
1.3K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.1K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top