Goa bridge collapse: Two dead, several missing

Panaji: At least two people died and several others went missing after a foot bridge connecting Sanvordem and Curchorem villages in South Goa district of Goa collapsed on Thursday.
The exact number of persons missing was still not known.
“Around 50 people had gathered on the bridge to see the rescue operation. When the bridged caved in, all of them were flung into the river. However, some of them managed to swim to the shore,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over the bridge collapse incident.