Go-Air flight returned to IGI airport after technical failure

New Delhi: Passengers boarded on a Go-Air flight from Delhi had a narrow escape on Wednesday evening after the aircraft’s engine developed an engine failure immediately after taking off.

A Dwarka teenager was sitting on his terrace with his cousin when he noticed that the airplane caught fire mid-air. He immediately called the Delhi police control room, which in turn informed the Central Industrial Security Force.

The message was then conveyed to the Airport Operations Control Centre and the Air Traffic Control who asked the pilot of the flight to return. The Bengaluru-bound flight (G8-557) made an emergency landing with 193 people on board after being in the air for about 15 minutes. The aircraft made a safe landing and the passengers were accommodated in a later flight.

The flight landed at around 19:53 hours at the Delhi airport. As per sources, at the time when the flight caught fire was at the height of around 5,000 to 6,000 feet. The fire lasted for about 30 seconds.