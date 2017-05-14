Global ransomware virus ‘Wannacry’ found in Indian cyberspace

New Delhi: The country’s cyber security agency has alerted Internet users against damaging activities of a strong and globally active ransomware virus named ‘Wannacry’ that critically infects work stations and locks them remotely.
A red-coloured ‘critical alert’ has been issued by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), the nodal agency to combat hacking, phishing and to fortify security-related defences of the Indian Internet domain.
“It has been reported that a new ransomware named as Wannacry is spreading widely. Wannacry encrypts the files on infected Windows systems. This ransomware spreads by using a vulnerability in implementations of server message block (SMB) in Windows systems.
“This exploit is named as ETERNALBLUE,” an advisory issued by the CERT-In.
It said the ransomware called ‘WannaCry’ or ‘WannaCrypt’ encrypts the computer’s hard disk drive and then spreads laterally between computers on the same local area network (LAN).
“The ransomware also spreads through malicious attachments to emails,” it said.
Notably, a huge extortion cyber-attack had hit dozens of nations on Saturday, holding computer data for ransom at hospitals, telecommunications firms and other companies.
A cyber ransomware is a type of malicious software that blocks access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid through the online medium.