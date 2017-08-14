Give Babri land for Ram temple and win hearts: Shia cleric

Lucknow: Muslims should hand over the Babri Masjid plot for construction of a Ram temple, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, who is the vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said at a peace and harmony meeting Sunday.

“The Supreme Court verdict, when it comes, if it is not in favour of Muslims, they should give it to Hindus. Muslims should calmly and peacefully accept that verdict. If Muslims win, it is my humble request that they should happily hand over the land to Hindus. If you do not give anything, you will not get anything in return. If you give this one plot, you will win crores of hearts,” the maulana told the World Peace and Harmony conclave in Mumbai.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan and yoga televangelist Ramdev were present at the event.

Maulana Sadiq has been espousing an out-of-court settlement on the Ayodhya conflict and had earlier this year stated that Hindus should be allowed to build a temple in Ayodhya.

Last week, the Shia Central Waqf Board had decided to challenge the Sunni Waqf Board’s claim over the Babri Masjid and suggested an “amicable settlement” to the dispute, claiming that the demolished masjid was a Shia Waqf property.

The maulana’s statement was welcomed by Harsh Vardhan and Ramdev. “Maulana saheb has won our hearts today. People know that Bhagwan Shri Ram is not of Hindu or Muslims but the soul and heart of all of us,” the minister said.