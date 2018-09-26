Girl students flee hostel owing to lack of facilities

Gajapati: As many as 61 girl students of a government-run school left the school hostel owing to lack of facilities at Jirang under Mohona block of Gajapati district.

However, the girl students returned to the hostel following the assurance from the school authorities, teachers and district welfare officer to sort out the issues at the earliest.

According to sources, the students had left the hostel due to the shortage of teachers in the school and lack of basic facilities in the hostel, district welfare officer Santosh Rath informed.

The students left the hostel last night and headed to the district collectorate. On receiving information about the matter, district welfare officer reached there and convinced the students to go back to the hostel.

The girls alleged that the school having 161 students has only nine teachers. Besides, there was a shortage of teaching staff in Class VIII, IX and X.

Moreover, the girl students alleged irregular water supply and frequent power cut in the hostel and demanded solar lights for the hostel.