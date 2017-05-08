Latest News Update

Girl student asked to remove undergarment before taking NEET exam

New Delhi: In a rather bizarre move to prevent malpractice, an 18-year-old student in Kerala was allegedly asked to remove her bra before taking the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday.

When the girl passed through the metal detector, the machine beeped. So the authorities asked the girl to remove her bra because of the metal hooks in it.

The bra incident wasn’t the only one. Here are other instances in pictures when the security check proved a nightmare for students.

Another candidate, who wore a pair of jeans, was also asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from her clothing.

Apart from shoes and half-sleeve clothing, students were restricted from wearing any earrings and nose pins.

Parents at the Kannur exam centre also say that because the candidates were prohibited from wearing full-sleeve shirts, a Muslim family residing near to the exam centre even offered 6 t-shirts to candidates to wear.

