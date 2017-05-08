Girl gang-raped by boyfriend and his friends for four days

Udala: Just two days after the apes court giving its judgment to hang the four accused in connection to ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape case, another brutal gang rape case has been registered in Udala police station, where in a young girl was gang raped by her boyfriend and his friends for four days here in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the girl was gang raped by six men including her lover Purnachandra Rout alias Purna (aged 27) for four days in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to the light after the victim managed to escape from the clutches of the youths and lodged a complaint with police.

On Wednesday, the prime accused with whom the girl had affair, took her took to a tea stall near Udala High School and then to a rented house near Thana Chhak here with a false promise of marriage and then raped her along with two of his friends.

The act continued for three days till Friday. On Saturday, three more persons joined in and continued to gang rape the girl.

However, the victim on Sunday morning managed to flee the spot and reported the incident at Udala police station.

Basing on the compliant by the victim, Udala police station have regidtered a case vide number, 66/17.

Police said that they have developed a plan to nab all the accused.

All the accused were on the run after the incident.