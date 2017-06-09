Twin City

Girl escapes rape bid in state capital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rape

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a girl has filed an FIR at the Macheswar police station here against a person who had allegedly lured her from Kendrapara by promising her a job but attempted to rape her.

According to sources, the girl is a native of Kendrapara and had come to the capital city on the of an interview for a job.

However, the accused instead of conducting an interview, attempted to rape her inside a industry under Mancheswar police limits but the girl attacked him back with stones and managed to flee by jumping over a 10-feet boundary wall.

Locals spotted the girl and helped her in lodging the complaint at the police station and a probe has been started into the matter but the accused is still at large.

