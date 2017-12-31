Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha

Cuttack: A 20-year-old girl, who was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after consuming expired medicines for tuberculosis (TB), died this morning while undergoing treatment here.

The deceased has been identified as Gudi Nayak of Rajabagicha in the city.

Meanwhile, the family members of Gudi alleged that the medicines were issued from the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and were supplied to Gudi by an ASHA worker in August this year.

On the other hand, the ASHA worker clarified that she gave the same medicine to the deceased which was provided by the DHH. Gudi was suffering from the infectious disease for the last two years.