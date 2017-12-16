Girl critical foiling robbery bid in Rayagada

Rayagada: A girl was rescued in a critical condition after suspected robbers attacked her with weapons and forced her to consume phenyl during a loot bid in Gunupur town of Rayagada district on Saturday. However, she successfully foiled the loot attempt.

The victim identified as Nandini Panigrahi (23) has been admitted to hospital.

According to reports, Nandini who lives in her uncle’s house in the Lane 4 of Niladri Vihar area was reportedly alone in the house when the masked robbers struck. After breaking into the house from the backdoor, they threatened Nandini to hand over the keys of almirahs and ATM cards with passwords.

As the girl denied to their command, the robbers attacked her with blades on her neck and arms. Later on, they fled from the spot after some neighbours reached hearing screaming of the girl.

Nandini fell unconscious during the scuffle with the robbers and was rushed to the Gunupur Sub-Divisional Hospital by neighbours. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Gunupur police has launched a probe in this condition.