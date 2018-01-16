Girl critical after acid attack in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: In yet another barbaric incident of acid attack on girls, a girl was critically injured after a youth allegedly threw acid on her at Kalampur under Dharamgarh block in Kalahandi district.

It is the third such incident occurred in the district within a span of three months.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the victim of Khandidangari village was on her way to attend computer classes at a private coaching centre at Kalampur at around 8 am.

The youth, Parshuram Majhi, believed to be a jilted lover, reportedly stopped the victim near Bankapalla chhak and threw acid on her. The girl received burn injuries on her face and hands.

Then, some locals rescued her and admitted to the hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has lodged a complaint in this regard.