Girl burnt for protesting eve teasing

Nurla: In a shocking incident, a 14-year old girl was burnt alive in Kalahandi district for protesting eve teasing by two miscreants. The two boys who had passed the lewd remarks have been arrested. They however deny burning the victim.

The girl, Kadambini Rana, a student of Madhupur Kanyashrama, was returning from school at 6 pm on Wednesday when the two students of Lanjigarh Junior College, Bulu Das and Jugal Sahoo passed lewd comments. The girl went home crying and informed her father Jagannath Rana, who in turn went to the boys’ house and scolded them leading to an ugly argument.

Soon after, locals reported Kadambini being set on fire. In her statement, the teenage girl has said that while one of the boys held her, the other threw kerosene and burnt her.

Nurla police has arrested the boys and is probing the incident. Meanhwile, Kadambini was first admitted to Bhabanipatna Sadar headquarters hospital after which she has been shifted to Burla Medical.