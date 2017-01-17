Crime

Girl burnt case: 5 day remand for accused

Bhawanipatna: Crime Branch special DG BK Sharma today sent another team to probe into the case of the Kalahandi girl Kadambini being burnt by two youths. Meanwhile, the two accused will be taken on remand starting Wednesday.

On January 11 in Madhupur village of Narla, two youths passed lewd comments towards the 14 year old girl whose father then protested against the comments at the houses of the two boys. They then set her on fire when they found her alone. The girl succumbed to injuries today.

While Crime Branch had already sent a three member team to Narla to investigate into the case. Today, another team has been sent by Sharma.

“The victim and accused families had previous enmity and we will explore that angle in the case. We will also question the accused by taking them into a five day remand from Wednesday,” said Sharma.

