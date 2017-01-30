Girl assaulted for not sharing Whatsapp number

Puri: Brahmagiri police have arrested two siblings on Sunday at Bazaar Goda Chakk in Brahmagiri market,in charge of beating up a college girl for refusing to share her whatsapp number with the accused.

The incident occurred when the girl was walking down the street near the Brahmagiri market while the youth accompanied by his brother intercepted her and asked for her WhatsApp number.

When the girl refused to share her personal details, the duo allegedly thrashed her in the busy market area. Hearing the screaming sound, locals rushed to the spot rescued the girl.

The accused were identified as Ganesh Pradhan and Kartik Pradhan.

Brahmagiri IIC Uma Charan Singh has said that basing on the complaint lodged the family members of the girl, a case has been registered under Sections 354 (b), 323, 324, 427, 506, 327, and 34 of IPC. He said the duo accused were arrested and would be forwarded to court.