Giant crocodile spotted in house; narrow escape for family in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A family of Munsa village under Hindrimal panchayat in Malkangiri district of Odisha had a narrow escape from the clutches of a giant crocodile late last night.

According to reports, a 10-12 feet crocodile entered into the house of one Dasarathi Padiami while he and his family were asleep on Tuesday night.

Padiami woke up hearing the sound of the reptile’s movement at his house and soon took his two daughters to the ceiling of the house and sought help from the neighbours.

The villagers rescued the children and they also managed to catch hold of the reptile and tied it to a tree.

On being informed, forest officials reached the village to rescue the reptile this morning.