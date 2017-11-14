Headlines

GI tag for rasagola goes to West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to Odisha, West Bengal obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the origin of iconic sweet, rasagola from the union government on Tuesday.

While Odisha has staked claim to have ‘invented’ rasagola years ago, associating it with a centuries old ritual of Lord Jagannath, the Bengal government claimed rasagola was invented by Nabin Chandra Das in 1868.

Significantly, the Government of Odisha had formed three separate committees to justify its claim.

When Odisha sought GI status for the exquisite ‘Pahala Rasagola’ located on the National Highway No. 5 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, West Bengal government had sought GI tag on what they called “Banglar Rasogolla” (Bengal’s Rasgulla) during its application before the Intellectual Property office in 2015.

