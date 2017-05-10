Twin City

Get a glimpse of Baahubali at Nandankanan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The christening ceremony of a new born tiger cub at the Nandankanan zoo coincided with the stupendous box-office success of ‘Baahubali 2” by naming it after the movie’s protagonist.

Among 4 new born tiger cubs, the zoo authorities has named one as Baahubali at a function attended by Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray here today.

Besides, three melanistic tigers were born at the state zoo. The melanistic tigers are born purely due to genetic reasons and the increased development of melanin pigment in the body causes black stripes.

The park attracted huge footfalls after a white tigress named Sneha had given birth to three male and one female cub- Subhranshu, Krishna, Snehashish and Ani on July 28, 2014.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.5K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.2K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.8K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.3K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top