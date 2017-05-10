Get a glimpse of Baahubali at Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: The christening ceremony of a new born tiger cub at the Nandankanan zoo coincided with the stupendous box-office success of ‘Baahubali 2” by naming it after the movie’s protagonist.

Among 4 new born tiger cubs, the zoo authorities has named one as Baahubali at a function attended by Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray here today.

Besides, three melanistic tigers were born at the state zoo. The melanistic tigers are born purely due to genetic reasons and the increased development of melanin pigment in the body causes black stripes.

The park attracted huge footfalls after a white tigress named Sneha had given birth to three male and one female cub- Subhranshu, Krishna, Snehashish and Ani on July 28, 2014.