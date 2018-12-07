Germany to rebuild flood-ravaged Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The German government has extended support to rebuild flood-ravaged Kerala and offered 720 crore loan.

This a part of the programme to rebuild Kerala which was devastated after the worst ever floods in August, a diplomat said here on Friday.

Martin Ney, the German Ambassador to India, said the contribution will be under Rebuild Kerala initiative.

The ambassador said they had discussed with the Centre and have offered to provide up to Rs 720 crore under low-interest loans.

Germany will also provide Rs 24 crore grant for technical support that will provide international expertise in the field of infrastructure planning.

He said the German government is working a study on floating solar sites at two dams in the state and added that that study is in its last stages.