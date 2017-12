Bhubaneswar: Germany made winning start by beating England 2-0 in the opening match of the Hockey World League Final at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Friday.

Mats Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr struck a goal each coming in the second quarter of the game.

It was England who started on a promising note but the Germans took control of the game after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Germany attacked more and it was England’s turn to commit mistakes.