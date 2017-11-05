German national assaulted in UP, Days after attack on Swiss Couple

Lucknow: A German national was allegedly beaten by a railway contractor at the Robertsganj railway station in the district, police said today.

The incident comes days after a Swiss couple was attacked near the railway station at Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.

Holger Ereek was allegedly beaten by railway contractor Aman Kumar yesterday after which the station master informed the police.

Circle officer Vivekanand Tiwari said that the accused has been arrested.

However, the railway contractor alleged that when he greeted Ereek by saying “welcome to India”, he hit him. The victim refused to talk to the media.

On October 22, the Swiss couple from Lausanne in Switzerland, Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24), was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of five youths in Fatehpur Sikri, triggering widespread outrage.

The couple said as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones, the report said. All the accused were arrested.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought a report from the UP government on the attack.

The couple was also offered a free stay in 5-star hotel in the national capital as a “token of concern” by Alphons.