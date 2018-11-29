German favours a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict

Berlin: Germany has favoured a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict.

Reports said German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday indicated that there is no military solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Merkel’s comments came after President Petro Poroshenko asked for NATO naval support in his country’s standoff with Russia.

The German Chancellor blamed the Russians for the tensions. She said the Ukrainians have been asked to be sensible. A peaceful solution could only be found when tension eases. Thereafter, dialogues could take place, she added.