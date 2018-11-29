German favours a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict

International
By pragativadinewsservice
German favours
4

Berlin: Germany has favoured a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict.

Reports said German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday indicated that  there is no military solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Related Posts

China plans for underwater bullet train project

Bomb struck security compound in Kabul; 10 killed, 19 hurt

Bangladesh Opposition leader barred from elections

Merkel’s comments came after President Petro Poroshenko asked for NATO naval support in his country’s standoff with Russia.

The German Chancellor blamed the Russians  for the tensions. She said the Ukrainians have been asked to be sensible. A peaceful solution could only be found when tension eases. Thereafter, dialogues could take place, she added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.