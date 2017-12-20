George Tirkey’s son charged with rape allegation surrenders

Rourkela: Rakesh Tirkey, son of Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey, who was absconding after being charged with rape allegation on the pretext of marriage by a woman, today surrendered before the SDJM court in the city.

Rakesh had earlier approached the Orissa High Court for bail in the case. However, the court had directed him to surrender in a lower court.

Following the court’s directive he surrendered before the SDJM court today and appealed for bail. But, the SDJM court rejected his bail plea, following which he has again approached the Additional District Judge Court, Rourkela, for bail.

The incident came to fore after a woman filed a complaint against Rakesh Tirkey with the Rourkela Mahila Police for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage in September this year.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 and 294 of the IPC.