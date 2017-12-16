Geological Rock Garden inaugurated at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: A Geological Rock Garden build in the premises of the Geological Department of the Utkal University was inaugurated on Friday by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik and EMIL India Mining Operation CEO Ashok Kumar Bal jointly.

The Geological Rock Garden was built by the Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL).

Prof Patnaik praised the industry-university interface and urged students to make the best use of the garden for their learning.

Bal stressed on maintenance of the quality of the project to make it a model one.

While Geology Department HoD Dr BK Ratha gave an introductory address, EMIL AVO AK Pati extended a vote of thanks. The Geological Rock Garden is designed as one of the best open geological laboratories to enliven the concept of geology textbook in practical approach in the field measurement, mapping techniques and identification of rocks, minerals, ores and fossils.

The lab would enhance the teaching standards, catering to the needs of Post Graduate and PhD students of the department and beautify the ambience as well.