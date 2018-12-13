Government e-Market to soon onboard start-ups

New Delhi: The Government e-Market (GeM) and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) are in the process of developing a PoC (Proof of Concept) corner for start-ups and will soon be able to onboard start-ups on the GeM platform.

This will be a launch pad for start-ups in the country to access the government market and give them a chance to sell on the GeM platform.

Government users will be able to try out the innovative products and services offered by start-ups on a trial basis and give feedback.

As start-up products and services are innovative, and cannot be compared with similar products and services, a buyer may use them for three months and thereafter they certify that the product is useful and the price is reasonable.

Based on this user certification the product or service will be listed on GeM.

GeM is also working in a mission mode to onboard maximum number of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This is GeM’s initiative for the MSME support and outreach programme which is running for 100 days covering 100 districts. This programme was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in November 2018 as a national mission to support MSMEs.

GeM is part of this mission in 77 districts of the country and at halfway of the 100-day mission, 26% of vendors on GeM are from the MSME sector and 781 registrations of MSMEs have been completed on the GeM platform.

Of the 1 lakh crore CPSE procurement being done by the 170 CPSEs that are procuring their requirements through GeM 25% is from MSMEs.