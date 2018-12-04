Gautam Gambhir Retires From All Forms of Cricket

New Delhi: India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old took to social media to inform his fans about the decision.

“The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life,” Gambhir wrote on his Facebook and Twitter posts. He also shared an emotional video on social media.

The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I’ve decided to make an announcement that I’ve dreaded all my life. ➡️https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018



According to his statement, the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Andhra starting Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be his last game.

Gambhir made his debut in 2003, in an ODI, against Bangladesh in Dhaka. In first-class cricket, Gambhir accumulated 15,041 runs and a massive 10,077 runs in List A cricket. In IPL, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles – in 2012 and 2014. His shining moment may be the 2011 World Cup where he scored 97 from 122 balls in the final against Sri Lanka to steer India to first title since 1983. He was also part of India’s World T20 winning squad in 2007.

Gambhir has played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India scoring more than 10000 runs combined. He made his debut in 2003 and last played for India in a Test against England in Rajkot in 2016. He retires with nine Test centuries and 11 ODI centuries to his name.