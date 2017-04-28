Headlines

Gautam Gambhir to pay for expenses of childrens of CRPF men killed in Sukma

Pragativadi News Service
CRPF

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir has made a wonderful decision that he will be paying for the expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel who were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma area on Monday.

 

 

