Gautam Gambhir to pay for expenses of childrens of CRPF men killed in Sukma

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir has made a wonderful decision that he will be paying for the expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel who were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma area on Monday.
25 CRPF men sacrificed lives for d country. Sometimes I wonder if we deserve their sacrifice!!! pic.twitter.com/yKN8bzEom2
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 26, 2017
As we crib over lack of air conditioning or size of our already mammoth SUV, let's ponder over d future of d daughters of CRPF martyrs. pic.twitter.com/XhBbbaFEgD
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 26, 2017