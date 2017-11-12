Headlines

Gauri Lankesh killers will 100 per cent be caught in a few weeks: Karnataka Minister

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gauri Lankesh

Bengaluru: The killers of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead in an audacious attack in Bengaluru over two months ago, will 100 per cent” be caught in a few weeks, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing had clues about the assailants, but those could not be disclosed at the moment.

Gauri Lankesh, known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unidentified men outside her home in Bengaluru on the night of September 5.

Worth mentioning, the murder led to a national outrage and protests by several groups over “rising intolerance” in the country.

