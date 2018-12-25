Ganjam police nab another notorious criminal

Ganjam: Ganjam police successfully nabbed another notorious criminal along with his associate following an encounter in Karadabani Forest under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district today.

The dreaded criminal, Babu Nayak, sustained bullet injuries during the police firing.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Babu in the area, a police team reached the spot to apprehend him. Cops also arrested his associate, Tapan Jena following the encounter.

Two pistols and a motorcycle have been seized from them.

As per reports, over 30 criminal cases are registered against accused Babu. Earlier, he was nabbed during an encounter but cleverly managed to flee from the hospital.

Notably, Ganjam police have arrested a dreaded criminal, Anant Kumar Macchua alias Mani following a police firing in Khallikote last night.

Police also arrested nine of his associates in connection with the liquor-laden truck loot on December 4 in Ganjam district. This is the second encounter by Ganjam Police in the last 24 hours.