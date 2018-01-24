Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Cracking down illegal transportation of cannabis, police on Tuesday seized about 15 quintals of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from a truck at Chikili on the Nabarangpur-Papadahandi National Highway-26.

According to reports, while the truck with No. AP 05 TB 8449 crossed Nabarangpur, the police on suspicion chased it. Near the Chikili Bridge, the vehicle was abandoned. The cops found ganja packed in small pockets, stuffed into fish containers weighting 35 kg each. Police arrested two accused persons identified as truck driver Madhab Khantal and helper Dambru Suna Basia.

A case was registered and investigation was underway, said the IIC.