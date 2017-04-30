State at Large

Ganja worth more than Rs 1 cr seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ganja

Bhawanipatna: In yet another example of the flourishing racket of contrabands in Kalahandi district, ganja (Marijuana) worth more than Rs 1 crore was seized by Excise Department staffs after a truck met with an accident at Depur on the Bhawanipatna-Chhatikuda road on Friday.

According to sources, when the contraband laden truck was chased by the excise officials, in an attempt to speed up the vehicle and flee, it collided with another vehicle. After a search, the weed was found concealed with ginger in plastic bags.

However, the driver and helper of the truck absconded from the spot. Five of the injured victims were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

