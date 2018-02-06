Ganja worth over 1 crore seized in Gajapati, 11 arrested

Mohana: In a major breakthrough, Gajapati district police seized 6.59 quintal ganja worth over one crore from Antarba village under Adava police limits on Tuesday.

According to reports, police had a tip-off regarding smuggling of a huge amount of the contraband, following which police intercepted two SUVs (Bolero) and a pick-up van and conducted raid.

During the raid the officials found huge amount of ganja stuffed in several plastic sacks. Police seized the shipment and arrested 11 persons from the spot including a biker who was escorting the four-wheelers.

Sources at the police said that the seized contraband was being smuggled to outside the state. The accused were to send it to other states by trains from Berhampur Railway Station.

The arrested persons, meanwhile, have been forwarded to the court.