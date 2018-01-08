Headlines

Ganja plants worth Rs 10 crore destroyed in Kandhamal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ganja plants

Phulbani: Ganja plants worth over Rs 10 crore were destroyed in a joint exercise conducted by The Odisha police and Excise officials on Monday in Gochhapada area of Kandhamal district, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.

The officials conducted the exercise in the Maoist affected area of the district and destroyed approximately 95 thousand fully grown Ganja plants spread across 95 acres of land. However, no arrest was made in this regard.

CRPF and BSF Jawans were also engaged in the Ganja plant eradication drive, sources said.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged at Gochhapada Police Station under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in this connection.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.8K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
739
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
724
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top