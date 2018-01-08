Ganja plants worth Rs 10 crore destroyed in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Ganja plants worth over Rs 10 crore were destroyed in a joint exercise conducted by The Odisha police and Excise officials on Monday in Gochhapada area of Kandhamal district, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mahapatra.

The officials conducted the exercise in the Maoist affected area of the district and destroyed approximately 95 thousand fully grown Ganja plants spread across 95 acres of land. However, no arrest was made in this regard.

CRPF and BSF Jawans were also engaged in the Ganja plant eradication drive, sources said.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged at Gochhapada Police Station under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in this connection.