Ganja plants worth over Rs 10 crore destroyed in Kandhamal

Phulbani: Ganja plants worth over Rs 10 crore were destroyed in a joint exercise conducted by The Odisha police and Excise officials on Thursday in Kandhamal district.

The officials conducted the exercise in the Maoist affected area of the district and destroyed fully grown Ganja plants spread across 107 acres of land. However, no arrest was made in this regard.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged at Gochhapada Police Station under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in this connection.

As many as 100 Odisha police officials, 200 CRPF Jawans and 40 labourers were engaged in the Ganja plants eradication drive, sources said.

On Wednesday, the officials had also destroyed Ganja plants worth 10 crore and 30 lakh rupees in the region.