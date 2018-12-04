Ganja plantation worth Rs 12 cr destroyed in Kandhamal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Kandhamal: Ganja plantation worth Rs 12 crores have been destroyed during a joint raid by police, forest and excise officials in Kandhamal district.

The joint-raid was conducted by Phiringia police and excise department in Badiguda, Barapada, Guptapada, Dangirikiya and Nuapada areas of the district.

The officials destroyed thousands of cannabis plants which were cultivated in 115 acres of land.

During the simultaneous raid, the excise sleuths along with the police and forest department officials reached the spot and destroyed the plantation. At least 100 officials, workers, and labourers were pressed into the operation.

A case has been registered by Phiringia police, in this regard.

