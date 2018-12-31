Ganja plantation worth crores destroyed in Kandhamal

Kandhamala: Ganja plantation worth Rs 10 crore were destroyed during a joint raid by police, forest and excise officials in Kandhamal district.

The joint raid was conducted by Phiringia police and excise department in Panga and Balikote villages of Phingia block.

The officials destroyed lakhs of cannabis plants which were cultivated in several acres of land.

During simultaneous raids, the excise sleuths along with the police and forest department officials reached the spot and destroyed the plantation. Nearly 95 officials, workers and labourers were involved in the operation.

A case was registered by Phiringia police in this connection.