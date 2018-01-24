Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore

Balasore: A youth was attacked to death in Balaosre town in broad day light today, was later identified as Gangster Papa Panda’s brother Tanmay Panda alias Kunu.

The deceased, who was involved in Khasua murder, was brutally attacked by a group here and was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place in front of Satsant temple near Lakshmi Narayan temple under Town police limits in Balasore town.

According to reports, miscreants opened fire at Kunu while he was moving on a bike towards the town. He fell off the bike with bullet injuries following which the miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the spot.

Police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and launched a probe into the incident.

Few months ago, Kunu had walked out of jail in connection with the sensational Khasua murder case who is the brother of noted criminal Papa Panda, police sources said.