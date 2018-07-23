Gangster Tito’s aide nabbed after brief encounter

Kendrapara: Police arrested hardcore criminal and associate of gangster Tito, Bhabani Shankar Sahoo alias Babu after a brief encounter near Ichapur-Chhagaria Road here in the wee hours of Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about Babu’s movement in the area, a joint team Kendrapara Town police and Special Task Force (STF) tried to nab him at around 3.45 am today.

In a bid to flee the spot, Babu opened fire on the policemen following which the cops retaliated back and fired a few rounds injuring his right leg. A gun and a motorcycle were also seized from his possession.

Babu was initially rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here and later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, sources in the police said.

According to police, Babu is a sharpshooter of Tito gang and over 50 criminal cases are still pending against him at different police stations in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that another aide of gangster Tito, Chagala was killed in an encounter at Nabaghanpur village under Sadar police limits here a few days ago.

Notably, gangster Tito, who is currently lodged at Barimul jail in the district, was arrested after an encounter with STF at Chandikhol in Jajpur district on June 30. The Crime Branch had taken Tito on remand for 12 days in three phases for interrogation in connection with his involvement in various criminal activities and business links.