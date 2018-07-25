Gangster Tito-Govt official nexus: Vigilance raids seven places

Kendrapara: Taking note of a recommendation of the Special task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch, sleuths of Vigilance department on Wednesday conducted raids at five places in Kendrapara district to unearth the alleged nexus of some government officials with arrested gangster Tito.

According to sources, the anti-corruption wing conducted raid at five different places including Derabis and Garadpur Tehsil, RTO office, Supply office, Kendrapara Municipal office including RTO office in Cuttack and Chandikhol.

Notably, the Crime Branch had provided a list of about 50 suspected government officials for their alleged linked with Tito. Following which the Vigilance conducted raid to collect more evidence in connection with the case.